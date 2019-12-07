Knights Swept in Pair of Competitive Games at Hesston

Sacred Heart opened their 2019/20 basketball season on the road taking on the always tough Hesston Swathers. Although Hesston won both the girls and the boys games, Knight Head Coaches Keenan Thompson for the girls and Brian Gormley for the boys were pleased with their respective team’s fight and effort

GIRLS: HESSTON 37 SACRED HEART 29

After a very even first half that saw the Swathers up only by a single point, 17-16, Sacred Heart endured a nightmarish 3rd quarter with Hesston outscoring the Knights 13-2. However, Sacred Heart would bounce back in the final stanza to make it a single digit victory for the Swathers. The Knights’ biggest struggle was rebounding especially on defense. Several times Hesston was able to score on second, third, fourth and occasionally fifth chance shots.

Hesston’s Elise Kaiser led all scorers with 15 points. The Knights were led in scoring by Senior Hannah Goetz who tallied 8 points.

BOYS: HESSTON 53 SACRED HEART 48

Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck erupted for 28 points to lead all scorers, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights fell by 5 points to Hesston. Nobody else for Sacred Heart cracked doubled figures with Mason Richards coming the closest with 8 points in the contest.

Meanwhile for Hesston, Cason Richardson got 21 with help from teammate Jackson Humphreys who added 11.

Sacred Heart led after three quarters 41-36, but unfortunately for the Knights, Herrenbruck picked up his 4th foul early in the final period. Even with Herrenbruck on the bench for much of the 4th quarter, the Knights were able to keep the lead due to strong defense and poor Swather free throw shooting until the clock ticked down to just over 3 minutes to go. At that point, Herrenbruck returned to the game, but had trouble scoring down the stretch and Hesston slowly pulled away for the win.

Sacred Heart boys and girls play three times in the coming week. They travel to Chapman to play in the Irish Classic on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of next week.