Knights, Lions Split At Minneapolis

Sacred Heart boys remain undefeated in league play this season with a 64-29 victory on the road against the Minneapolis Lions.

Minneapolis jumped out the gate scoring the opening three from Freshman Trent Moeckel and traded buckets with the Knights for most of the first quarter. The game was tied at eight late in the opening period when Sacred Heart hit two 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer by Senior Caleb Jordan to put Sacred Heart up, 14-8, after one.

The Knights would outscore the Lions 24-8 the rest of the first half behind huge second quarters from Jordan and Junior Charlie Skidmore. Jordan would knock in 10 of his 15 first half points in the second, while Skidmore had nine in the period. Sacred Heart led 38-16 at the half.

Minneapolis continued to struggle to find points on the offensive side in the second half. Senior TreVaughn Thomas tried to chip into the lead for the Lions, scoring seven of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter, but Junior Trace Leners hit two 3-pointers to help extend the Knights lead to 54-25 going into the fourth.

Four Sacred Heart players ended up in double-figures tonight. Jordan, who earned the Salina Ortho Player of the Game honor, led the way with 18 points. Skidmore popped in 14, Senior Cole Elmore dropped 13, and Leners added 10. After Thomas’ 17 for Minneapolis, the next highest point getter was Sophomore Jonah Ausherman with four.

Knights are now 12-3 overall and 8-0 in league play and will face Russell next week. Minneapolis falls to 6-9 overall and 4-3 in league action, which ties them with Ellsworth for third place. The Lions will face Ellsworth on the road on Tuesday night.

Lions Get Revenge Against Knights

The Minneapolis Lions girls win their fourth game in their last five in impressive fashion over the Sacred Heart Knights at home, 54-33.

Sacred Heart controlled an early lead in the ballgame, up 5-4 midway through the first quarter. Minneapolis would close out the opening period on a 9-0 run to lead, 13-5.

Minneapolis’ full-court pressure caused some problems for the Knights throughout the game. The Lions forced 23 Knight turnovers, including 12 in the first half. Sacred Heart was held to just 11 points in the first half, while Minneapolis’ offense was jump started in the second quarter by a couple of 3-pointers, one by Sophomore Kersti Nelson and one from Junior Karisma Vignery, to push the lead to 19 at the half, 30-11.

Senior Anna Ivey and Sophomore Ally Cochran were held scoreless in the first half for Sacred Heart. The two began to score in the second half for the Knights, as Cochran had eight points and Ivey finished with seven to lead the way for Sacred Heart. However, Minneapolis carried their strong first half into the second behind Vignery’s nine second half points to earn the Salina Ortho Player of the Game honor. The Lions led by 23 after the third quarter, 38-15.

Vignery was one of three Lions in double-figures against the Knights. She, along with Senior Faythe Korienk, led the team in scoring with 16 each. Nelson drained four 3-pointers and finished with 15.