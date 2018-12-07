Knights dominate Bulldogs in doubleheader

It was exactly the type of victory coach Arnold Schmidtberger had been looking for, as his Lady Knights squad won in convincing fashion in round two of the Chapman Irish Classic, defeating the visiting Rossville Bulldogs by a final of 58-38.

It took some time for Sacred Heart to find their rhythm offensively as they trailed 13-8 after the first quarter, but once they found their wheels, would not let off the gas pedal. The Lady Knights used a 14-2 second quarter run to take a 22-15 lead into the halftime locker room.

The second half saw Rossville draw it back to a dead lock at 27 all with 4:21 to go in the third quarter, but once again the Knights used a run (10-5) to close out the period leading 37-30. The final eight minutes were controlled by Sacred Heart, as they outscored Rossville 21-8 in the final frame to secure the 58-38 win.

A balanced offensive attack was lead by Amber Pollen’s 16 points. Ally Cochran had yet another double double in a winning effort with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Caila Hill had 15 points to lead all Bulldogs scorers.

The Lady Knights control their own destiny, facing Bishop Ward to close out the Irish Classic on Saturday.

In the night cap, the boys would trail in the opening minute 2-0 but after a Trace Leners triple, would not relinquish the lead again, well on their way to a 63-36 victory.

An 11-4 run to close out the first frame gave the Knights a 21-11 lead after one quarter. Both teams struggled offensively in quarter two, but Sacred Heart would build their halftime lead to 33-17.

The final 16 minutes were a back and forth affair with the Knights well in control, and with a running clock the final three minutes would not allow Rossville back into the contest wrapping up an impressive 63-36 win.

Luis Mendez led the way in scoring with a season high 15 points. Tate Herrenbruck and Leners each had 14 a piece. Rossville’s Tyree Sowers led all scorers in a losing effort with 17.

Sacred Heart will close out the Irish Classic on Saturday against Bishop Ward.