Knights Dominate Beloit in League Play

The Sacred Heart Knight boys collected a dominating win on Thursday night at home, with a 62-27 lopsided victory over the Beloit Trojans in NCAA League play.

After being down 2-1 early in the first quarter the Knights went on a 12-0 run and never looked back to own a 13-2 lead after one with six players figuring into the scoring column. Quarter number two saw the Knights continue their balanced scoring attack with senior Jacob Gormley leading the way with 8 first half points and stepping up their defensive pressure creating 9 first half turnovers on the Trojans, to gain a 24-11 advantage at intermission.

The defensive pressure by the Knights was smothering throughout the game and it proved to be too much for the Beloit Trojans all night, as Sacred Heart outscored Beloit 19-10 in the third quarter and closed out the game with a 19-6 run in the fourth.

The Trojans only had four players score in the game, led by sophomore Wyatt Broeckelman with 12 points and junior Bryce Beisner adding 8. For the Sacred Heart Knights 8 players scored led by senior Jacob Gormley with 19 points to lead all scorers, senior Caleb Gilliland had 10, senior Mason Richards added 9, senior Gustavo Campa and junior Alex Disberger chipped in 8 each.

The Beloit Trojans did not have a senior on the roster and with the loss it drops their record to 4-7 overall 3-3 in NCAA action. The win for the Knights improves their record to 8-3 on the season and 4-1 in league play.

Due to COVID-19 issues, the Sacred Heart girls did not play and the game scheduled with Minneapolis on Friday night for both teams has been canceled as well. Next up for the Sacred Heart boys, they will entertain Victoria next Tuesday in a non-league match-up at home.