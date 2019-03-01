Salina, KS

Knights Cruise to Sub-State Finals

Clarke SandersMarch 1, 2019

There is an old adage in sports:  “It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season”.  The Sacred Heart Knights proved Thursday night that sometimes those clichés can be wrong.

The Knights never trailed in their third game this season against Ellsworth and topped the Bearcats 54-36.  Previously, Sacred Heart had won games against Ellsworth by 16 points at home and 13 points in Ellsworth.

Sacred Heart junior Tate Herrenbruck led all scorers with 22 points while senior Charlie Skidmore contributed 14.

Ellsworth also had two players in double digits:  senior Bransen Schulte had 11 and sophomore Avery Haxton with 10.

Ellsworth ends their season with 6 wins and 16 losses.  Meanwhile, Sacred Heart improves to 17 and 5 on the 2018/19 campaign.

In the other sub-state semi-final at Sterling, top seeded Inman wiped out Bennington  69-42.  The Teutons are now 19 and 2 on the year.  They are scheduled to take on the Knights Saturday night at 7:30 pm in Sterling with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

 

TEAM:                                  1Q:      2Q:      3Q:      4Q:      F:

Ellsworth:                                6          7          11        12        36

Sacred Heart:                          13        14        11        16        54

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

