Knights, Bulldogs set to battle for trip to State

ALMA, KS – The Alma-Wabaunsee 2A Boys Sub-State Final is set, and it will be a rematch of an instant classic from last season. Sacred Heart and Bennington will meet, with a trip to the State Tournament on the line, rehashing last year’s Sub-State Final from Hillsboro.

GAME 1 – SACRED HEART 57, JACKSON HEIGHTS 31

Friday night, the #1 seed in the Alma-Wabaunsee Bracket, Sacred Heart, flexed its muscles with a dominant 57-31 win over the Jackson Heights Cobras. The Knights shook off a slow offensive start, leading 9-3 after a quarter, but jumped in front by 11 at the intermission.

In the second half, it was all Sacred Heart, leading by 30 early in the fourth quarter to ignite the running clock, and cruising to the win.

For Sacred Heart, Evan Bogart would lead the way, tallying 21 points and pacing the Knights offense. The Knights improve to 19-3 on the season with the victory. The Knights and Head Coach Brian Gormley look to return to the State Tournament for the first time since 2018.

GAME 2 – BENNINGTON 55, VALLEY HEIGHTS 37

The Bennington Bulldogs took the opening tip, turned it into a layup, and took control early and often Friday, defeating Valley Heights by 18 points.

The Bulldogs jumped in front 13-0 in the opening moments, and never looked back, as Senior Forward Eli Lawson scored a game high 20 points, and Mister Smith scored 13 to add onto the tally.

Bennington has now won 10-straight games, dating back to a late January loss at Sterling, and has since turned itself up a notch, especially on defense. The Bulldogs limited the Mustangs to just 13 points in the first half, never allowing a lead to the bracket’s #6 seed.

Now, Bennington sets its sights on a second-straight State Tournament bid, after knocking off the Knights in a thriller last season in Hillsboro. The Bulldogs have made three prior trips to the tournament, 2007, 2008, 2023, and will look to make it in back-to-back seasons for the second time tomorrow night at 6:30 PM.

Coverage of the contest will begin at approximately 6:15 PM on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM, and online at KSAL.com, as the two teams joust for a berth in Dodge City.