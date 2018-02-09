Knights Boys’ Run Away with Eighth-Straight Win; Girls Fall to Council Grove

No Grant Herrenbruck, no problem. So far.

For the first time all season, Sacred Heart’s boys’ team had to take the floor without one of its most important players, Grant Herrenbruck, due to an injury. However, Sacred Heart’s hot shooting and stingy defense helped the Knights pound Council Grove, 75-45 on Friday night.

This game was a sneaky one for Sacred Heart. They were missing one of their big guys and Council Grove was coming off of their best win on the year, a come-from-behind win over Abilene on Tuesday night.

Led by Caleb Jordan, the Knights would set the tone early, as he would connect on three first quarter 3-pointers to lead Sacred Heart to a 23-14 advantage after one.

Jordan stayed hot in the second quarter, but his teammate, Charlie Skidmore would also heated up from behind the arch and Sacred Heart led 44-28 at halftime.

Usually a 16 point halftime advantage is a good thing, but for Sacred Heart coach, Pat Martin, he had some concerns. Council Grove’s pick-and-roll offense was giving Sacred Heart fits. Not to mention that the Braves faced a 14 point halftime deficit on Tuesday, only to come back and stun the Abilene Cowboys.

Sacred Heart heard Martin’s message loud and clear. The Knights would put together one of their finest performances in the third quarter as they would hold Council Grove to just four points in the period. Council Grove would never threaten again as the Sacred Heart starters got some rest for much of the second half.

Sacred Heart’s replacement for Grant Herrenbruck had a big game too. Blake Palen–who usually is the first man off of the bench–was “the next man up” for the Knights on Friday. Palen would play good defense and net nine points to help Sacred Heart get the win.

Council Grove (8-10, 5-2 FHL) struggled with the Sacred Heart defense in the second half. The Braves’ top scorer was their only double-figure scorer, Sam Kirk, with 11 points.

Sacred Heart (14-3, 9-0 NCAA) won their eighth-straight game. Sacred Heart was led by C. Jordan with 23 points and five 3-pointers, and Skidmore with 16 points.

The Salina Ortho “Player of the Game” was Palen filling in for the injured Herrenbruck. The next Sacred Heart game is on Tuesday and it’s a big one at Beloit.

Council Grove 54, SACRED HEART 47

The final score overshadowed what was one of the best performances on the year for the Sacred Heart girls’ team.

Sacred Heart would jump out to an 18-11 lead after one as the Knights saw a big first quarter from Catherine Marak and Ally Cochran.

Council Grove tightened things up in the second quarter, but Anna Ivey layups had the Knights up 27-23 at halftime.

Council Grove actually took their first lead of the game in the third quarter as the Knights’ scoring began to slow down. However, a Hannah Goetz 3-pointer with one-second left in the period put Sacred Heart up 36-34 going in to the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Sacred Heart, they would get to the line with ease in the final stanza, but the Knights’ would miss 10-straight FTs, while Council Grove hit some big 3-pointers by Beau Peterson and Hailey Hower.

Council Grove (14-4, 6-1 FHL) outscored Sacred Heart 20-11 in the fourth quarter. The Braves were led by Peterson with 19 points, Abbi Good added in 12.

Sacred Heart (4-13, 3-6 NCAA) passed the 40 point threshold for the first time in seven games, but it was not enough for Sacred Heart. The Knights were led by Ivey’s 12 points, while Marak and Goetz both added in 10. Marak was named the game’s Salina Ortho “Player of the Game.”

Up next for Sacred Heart, the Knights travel up to Beloit on Tuesday. Game times are at 6/7:30 p.m. on FM 104.9.