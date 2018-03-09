Knights Advance to State Semifinals with Win over Burlingame

The Sacred Heart Knights led from start to finish in their 53-40 victory over Burlingame in the opening round of the 2A Boys State Tournament. The Knights, were led by Senior, Caleb Jordan, who led all scorers with 19 points in the game. Junior, Charlie Skidmore also finished in double figures with 15 points. The win set up a rematch Friday night with Central Plains, in the semifinals, at 8:15, at Bramlage Collegium in Manhattan. The Oilers, the top seed and #1 ranked team in the state, improved to 24-0 with a 58-42 victory over Inman. Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 53-45 on December 15th.

The Knights led Burlingame 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and scored 20 points in the second quarter and took a 32-20 lead at halftime. In the third quarter Sacred Heart struggled to score early and Bearcat, Senior, Jake Thompson would make it an eight point game on a free-throw with 3:17 to play in the quarter. The Knight’s, Skidmore, got the momentum back for his team with five straight points on a three-pointer and a steal and a layup. Jordan then would end the quarter with a three pointer to give Sacred Heart a 42-26 lead. The Knight’s, Cole Elmore, capped the 11-0 run in the fourth with 6:08 to play, with a bucket, to give Sacred Heart their biggest lead of the game at 45-26.

Elmore, a 6’3” Senior, led the Knight’s with 11 rebounds. Sacred Heart was outsized in the match-up but held their own inside as Burlingame had a narrow edge on the boards 37-36. The Bearcats had a frontline of 6’7” Senior, Caiden Musick and 6’4 Thompson. Musick was held to six points and Thompson finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds but was just 4-14 from the floor and fouled out of the game in the fourth. The Knights were good on both ends of the floor as they shot 50% for the game, while holding the Bearcats to just 39% shooting.