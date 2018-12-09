Knight Girls Win, Boys finish 2nd in Irish Classic

The Sacred Heart girls entered the evening in control of their own destiny, and by defeating Bishop Ward 63-51 sealed their fate, winning the Chapman Irish Classic Tournament.

Trailing early in the game 4-3, the Lady Knights used a 7-0 run to build a 10-4 advantage halfway through the quarter, but that lead would evaporate after a 9-2 Cyclones run to close the period with Sacred Heart trailing 13-12. A back and forth second quarter saw Bishop Ward lead at the break 27-22.

Down by ten 34-24 with 6:26 left to go in the third, the Lady Knights offense sprung to life closing the period on a 20-10 run and tying the game at 44 a piece. The final eight minutes were dominated by Sacred Heart, outscoring Bishop Ward 19-7, and bringing home the tournament title with a 63-51 victory.

Teghan Slagle had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Knights. Ally Cochran finished the tournament with her third straight double double finishing with 16 points and 16 boards. Tina Rosales had 17 in a losing effort for Bishop Ward.

For the second straight night the Sacred Heart boys left no doubt on the final outcome, swiftly disposing of Bishop Ward by a 68-34 final on their way to a second place finish in the Irish Classic.

The Knights never trailed in this one, using a 9-0 run to open the game, and leading 21-6 after the first quarter. Another 6-0 run to begin quarter two built the Sacred Heart lead, and they would enter the halftime locker room ahead 35-14.

The second half featured much of the same dominance, as the Knights lead 53-28 after the third. The 30 point rule was in effect in the fourth quarter as Sacred Heart finished off Bishop Ward by a 68-34 margin.

Senior Charlie Skidmore finished the tournament with a strong 22 point performance for the Knights to lead all scorers.

Next up for Sacred Heart is a district game on the road on Tuesday at Russell.