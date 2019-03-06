Salina, KS

Knife Wielding Man Arrested

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2019

Salina police officers were called to a home in the 100 block of E. Prescott early Wednesday morning after a man’s uncle allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 64-year-old Kenneth Millard was taken into custody around 6:15am today after attacking his 26-year-old nephew, Andrew Millard.

Police say Andrew awoke to hear his uncle downstairs roaming around the house and got up to check what was happening. He told officers his uncle had made a huge pile of clothes and blankets on the floor and then pulled out a knife and tried to stab him with overhand slashing moves.

Andrew suffered a minor cut on his hand that did not require medical treatment.

Kenneth Millard is being charged with aggravated domestic battery and was transported to Larned State Hospital. Police say they have had multiple contacts with Kenneth Millard in the past several months.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

