Knife Threat Prompts 9-11 Call

The threat of a knife during a scuffle inside a Salina home prompts the victim to call for help.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Dimitrios Laskou was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of Simmons Street.

Police say Laskou and his 46-year-old roommate got into an argument over a noise level issue that turned into a shoving match. Laskou allegedly said he was going to get a knife and stab his roommate.

The man called police who placed Laskou under arrest. He’s now facing a charge of criminal threat in the case.