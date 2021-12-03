Salina, KS

Klieman Announces Offensive Staff Changes

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 3, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman announced today that offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Courtney Messingham and fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray will not return for the 2022 season.

 

“We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in the future,” Klieman said. “These were very difficult decisions to make as both are great coaches and friends – Jason since our time at North Dakota State, and Courtney, who I have known since we were young. However, I feel like this is in the best interest of our program moving forward.”

 

Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the Wildcats’ upcoming bowl game.

 

Kansas State will learn of its bowl destination on Sunday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

