KLA / K-State Field Days Set

Kansas State University and the Kansas Livestock Association have planned three field days to help cow-calf producers enhance their management strategies.

KLA/K-State Ranch Management Field Days are set for Aug. 17 in Satanta, Aug. 19 in Sterling, and Aug. 24 in Eskridge.

“This year’s KLA/K-State Ranch Management Field Days will have excellent educational sessions for our cow-calf producers,” said AJ Tarpoff, K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian. “Economics, management practices, cattle health, and industry updates will all be covered. These field days are a great opportunity to keep up-to-date with current topics, but they are also a time to visit with neighbors and share tips on advancing our cow-calf enterprises throughout the state.”

Topics vary per location, with options including parasite management methods, restoring native grassland, and the importance of a proper vaccination program to the success of a cowherd. All three sessions will conclude with a market outlook or industry outlook.

State, district and local extension staff, will take part in the series to answer producers’ questions. All three field days are sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas; registration is at 3 p.m. and each event ends with a beef dinner.

For more information about the field days including program details, go to KSUBeef.org and click on the event date under “Upcoming Events.”

The location of each field day is as follows:

Aug. 17 — Satanta (Haskell/Finney county line); hosted by Deseret Ranches’ Kuhn Ranch. 3 p.m.

Aug. 19 — Sterling (Reno County); hosted by Roth Farm and Ranch. 3 p.m.

Aug. 24 — Eskridge (Wabaunsee County); hosted by Gunbarrel Ranch. 3 p.m.