Kites to Fly at Coronado Heights

An event this coming weekend will take the phrase “go fly a kite” to a whole new level.

Lindsborg invites everyone to enjoy a day of kite flying at Coronado Heights, either flying them yourself, or watching the fun. The event begins at 10:00 in the morning on Saturday at Coronado Heights.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, the idea was conceptualized by area artist, Maleta Forsberg and her memories of kite flying with her father at Coronado Heights.

Bring your own kite, or you can purchase a kit and make your own kite to fly on the spot. There will be a limited supply of kite kits available. Additional kites can be purchased in town at Trollslända Toy Store,, 135 N. Main Street.

From 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Wings of the Wind Kites & Toys will be displaying a variety of kites and demonstrating how they fly.

Appreciation is given to the Smoky Valley Historical Association for sponsoring this big-sky day.

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau