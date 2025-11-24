Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans Service Planned

A unique Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans worship service and Feast of St. Andrew is set for this coming Saturday.

, Nov 29,th 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral, 138 S. Eighth Street in downtown Salina.

The event at Christ Cathedral spotlights the Scottish tradition of having family and clan tartans blessed during the holiday season. The Saturday-evening service and potluck are open to the public.

“All are welcome to “put on their Scottish” for the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans,” says Mo. Shay Craig, Dean of Christ Cathedral. “The holiday-season Kirkin’ service of blessing and potluck meal offer our community a taste of Scottish music, traditions and food in a beautiful historic setting.”

At 6 p.m. Saturday night attendees will be led into the Cathedral by area bagpipers for a service including Holy Eucharist (communion), festive music, and ancient prayers. The tartan kilt, sash, scarf, or fabric swatch of any families in attendance will be blessed as their clan (family) names are “called” out loud in turn, whether or not they are of Scottish ancestry.

Immediately following the worship service is a potluck Ceilidh supper, a Scottish Shortbread Dessert Buffet and fo r those age 21 and over, a Scotch Whisky tasting in the library. The evening ends as those in attendance select the Parish Chieftain to wear a special sash at the next year’s Kirkin’.

Today’s modern-day Kirkin’ traditions link back to mid-16th-century Scotland. After the English defeated Bonnie Prince Charlie’s forces in the Battle of Culloden in 1746, the wearing of tartans and playing of bagpipes were forbidden. The display or wearing of a family tartan was punishable by death. Scots continued to wear a hidden piece of tartan to church, and their minister secretly would slip in a blessing, or kirking, of the tartans into the worship service.

Celebration of Scottish roots is appropriate for Salina, as three of its four founding families were Scottish. Historically, American Episcopalians owe a debt to the Scottish Episcopal Church. The Church of England would not consecrate the first American bishop elected post-Revolution, unless he swore allegiance to the Crown. When he wouldn’t, Scottish bishops agreeds to consecrate Samuel Seabury in Aberdeen on Nov 14, 1784, asking in return that he incorporate the Scottish Rite for the Eucharist into the American prayer book. Features of this Rite are still in use today.

The first recognized Kirking service in America was held in Washington, D.C. in 1941. The tradition has since grown in popularity. Beyond spotlighting Episcopalian heritage and Scottish culture, Christ Cathedral’s Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans and Feast of St. Andrew potluck encourage participants to reflect on their own family and ethnic heritage.

Those wishing to stay for the potluck Ceilidh (‘KAY-lee’) or reserve a “Whisky In the Library” free ticket should RSVP to the church. Those joining in the potluck meal are welcome but not required to bring a holiday side dish or a dozen shortbread cookies.