Kings of KCAC: KWU Wins Title on Senior Day

Quarterback Johnny Feauto and tailback Demarco Prewitt are forever engraved in Kansas Wesleyan history.

So is the entire football team.

Feauto and Prewitt broke school records, helping the No. 7 Coyotes overcome a 10-point deficit and propelling KWU to a 34-31 victory over No. 21 Avila for its first Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship since 2002. Kansas Wesleyan also matched its program best for wins in a season, improving to 10-0.

Kansas Wesleyan’s defense made it presence known early as senior captain Zeeriam Jackson stepped in front of a Jakob Jordan pass, recording KWU’s first turnover in nine-plus quarters. Fourteen plays later, junior Feauto slithered into the end zone for a one-yard score with 7:25 to go in the first.

Avila’s answer was a 15-play march, ending with a field goal. The Eagles had first and goal, but penalties pushed back Avila, forcing the Eagles to settle for a 34-yard make by Landon Nealy with 1:55 remaining in the first period.

KWU’s offense fell silent on the next two drives. Avila capitalized, building a 10-point cushion. Jordan floated a pass to Christian Hopkins for a 25-yard score and followed that up with a one-yard plunge, pushing Avila ahead 17-7 with 9:26 left in the half.

Up to that point, Kansas Wesleyan only accumulated 43 yards of total offense. That changed as the Coyotes were able to get into a rhythm. At the 27-yard line of the Eagles, Feauto rolled right, planted, and fired a pass left to Prewitt, who wiggled into the end zone. The Coyotes received the ball back with a little over a minute left and closed out the opening half with an 11-yard TD connection between Feauto and senior Marquez Gilmore, pulling KWU ahead, 20-17.

To start the second half, Kansas Wesleyan turned to its workhorse as Prewitt muscled past the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the one for a score with 9:59 to play in the third.

Wesleyan’s defense took the lead from there, holding Avila to just 28 yards for the entire quarter on nine plays. That set up the KWU offense for one final scoring drive that latest 12 plays and ended with a Feauto 11-yard TD pass to sophomore Charlie Simmons for the BE Wealth Play of the Game, increasing the cushion to 34-17.

Avila wasn’t done, though. On a scramble, Jordan floated a pass to Theo Berry, who took the ball 75 yards to the end zone with 9:22 left in the game. The two later hooked up on a three-yard score with eight seconds left, but Wesleyan recovered the onside kick, sealing the KCAC title.

Feauto completed 13 of his 21 passes for 151 and three scores, bringing his total to 37, breaking the school mark for most passing TD’s in a season, set by Doug Webster’s 34 back in 2010. As for Prewitt, he ran the ball 36 times for 162 yards and a score. The NAIA’s leader in scoring and rushing broke a 37-year-old rushing record, set by NAIA Hall of Fame running back Charles Jessamy. Jessamy total 1,665 yards while Prewitt now sits at 1,730.

Kansas Wesleyan (10-0, 9-0 KCAC) prepares to wrap up the regular season on the road in Winfield against Southwestern.