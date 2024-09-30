King-Bradley named KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Josh King-Bradley of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned this week’s KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 23-29 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.
King-Bradley had a monster game for the Coyotes on defense. He recorded seven tackles, which included three sacks for a total loss of 28 yards. He had a total of 4.5 tackles for loss in the game for a total loss of 32 yards. KWU’s defense held previously unbeaten Bethel without a touchdown and limited the Threshers to just two field goals. KWU held Bethel to 46 yards rushing and only 213 yards of total offense on the day.
|Defense
|gp
|tkl
|ast
|tot
|tkl/g
|sck
|yds
|tfl
|yds
|ff
|fr
|yds
|int
|yds
|brup
|blk
|Sep 28 vs. Bethel (KS) W, 21-6
|1
|5
|2
|7.0
|7.0
|3.0
|28
|4.5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|1
|5
|2
|7.0
|7.0
|3.0
|28
|4.5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0