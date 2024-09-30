King-Bradley named KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Josh King-Bradley of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned this week’s KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 23-29 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

King-Bradley had a monster game for the Coyotes on defense. He recorded seven tackles, which included three sacks for a total loss of 28 yards. He had a total of 4.5 tackles for loss in the game for a total loss of 32 yards. KWU’s defense held previously unbeaten Bethel without a touchdown and limited the Threshers to just two field goals. KWU held Bethel to 46 yards rushing and only 213 yards of total offense on the day.