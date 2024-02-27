Kindergarten Roundup Process Begins

If your little one is turning five on or before August 31st, it’s time to take the first step in their learning adventure: kindergarten.

According to USD 305, registration for Kindergarten Roundup is now open for Salina Public Schools.

Parents and guardians can register* their child at the USD 305 website to receive more information from the school their child will attend. Through registering, you reserve a place at the Kindergarten Roundup event in April.

The district is excited to welcome your child at one of their eight elementary schools where they will explore, learn and grow in greatness. The commitment is that your family will experience the tradition that fosters growth and excellence while celebrating the uniqueness of every child.

Per Kansas law, kindergarteners must be five years old on or before August 31st o begin school in August of 2024.

_ _ _

*Questions about the registration form? Call (785)309-4671 for help.