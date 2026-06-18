Killer’s Clemency Request Denied

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has denied a clemency request from a man sentenced to death.

According to the Governor’s Office, Kelly denied John Robinson’s clemency request for commutation of the death sentence:

The process by which individuals who have received a death penalty sentence may make clemency requests for commutations of death sentences is the following:

Robinson is a convicted serial killer who murdered multiple women in the Kansas City area. He was arrested in 2000 after police discovered the bodies of two missing women stuffed inside barrels on his property in Linn County. Following a massive investigation, he was linked to the murders of several other women, with additional bodies found in storage units in Missouri.

“Kansas reinstated the death penalty in 1994, and it remains the law today. The State Constitution vests the governor with the ability to commute sentences following a statutorily mandated process. As the existence of a credible claim of innocence or evidence of manifest injustice are absent in his request, I have denied John Robinson’s request to commute his death sentence.”

Individuals who have received a death penalty sentence may request a commutation of that sentence by submitting an application to the Prisoner Review Board (PRB). The PRB must provide a 30-day notice to victims, the prosecuting attorney, and the judge of the court in which the defendant was convicted. After the 30-day notice has elapsed, the PRB must submit a report on the application to the governor within 120 days. The governor cannot take action on a request for clemency before receiving the report from the PRB, unless, if after 120 days, the PRB has not yet submitted a report.

Additional information about the clemency process can be found here and here.