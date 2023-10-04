“Killer Queen” Tribute Coming to Salina

A tribute to one of the most iconic bands in rock history is coming to Salina. “Killer Queen”, a tribute to British rockers Queen, is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Killer Queen is the longest established worldwide Queen tribute. A fabulous tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Along with its catalog of Queen songs. during 2020 the band released a single in the style of Queen written by lead singer Patrick Myers. “We’ll Fight Again” delighted Queen fans all over the world.

So far in 2023 the band has pulled in huge arena audiences across the world in Cardiff, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Nottingham with more sell out shows in Red Rocks and Austin City Limits.

Killer Queen is coming to Salina on Thursday, February 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.