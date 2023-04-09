“Killer Karaoke Cadaver” Fundraiser Planned

A musical comedy murder mystery dinner theatre is planned to benefit the drama department at Salina Central High School.

Central theatre students will present “Killer Karaoke Cadaver” Saturday, April 15th, and Sunday, April 16th, at Martinelli’s Little Italy in Downtown Salina.

All proceeds will go to fund the students’ trip to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana in June. Students qualified their student-directed one act, Trifles, by placing first place at the Kansas Thespian Festival in the Chapter Select One Act competition for a third year in a row!

Tickets are on sale online and are only available for presale. Ticket prices for the production are $30 with a $2.85 processing fee for a total of $32.85. The performance includes an all you can eat Italian buffet provided by Martinelli’s and the ticket to show.

Doors open at 6:00p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30p.m. and the show starting at 7:00p.m. To purchase tickets, you can go to https://our.show/chstroupe639/killerkaraoke.

“Killer Karaoke Cadaver” is written by Bill & Debbie Weaver of Salina. Bill, Central High School’s Assistant Theatre Director and Technical Director, is directing the production assisted by Debbie Weaver.

Synopsis of the Play

THE STORY: The mystery surrounds an annual karaoke contest. A contestant has cheated her way to the championship for ten years in a row. If she wins this year, she could buy the failing KC’s Karaoke Cabin. There are some that will stop at nothing to stop her…even murder! This is your chance to test your deducting skills and have a wonderful evening.

Cast:

KC-Chloe Highsmith

DJ-Bishop Talbott

AC-Wyatt Talbott

DC-Zander Flener

PU-Q Duxler

PJ-Payton Jeakins

Crew: