Kids, Costumes, Cops

Salina Police Monday evening put to good use the “serve” portion of their oath to “protect and serve”. Little ghosts and goblins got an early start to Halloween at “Cops and Costumes”, at what has become an annual event at the agency.

Cops and Costumes included:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow in the dark bracelets, coloring books, Pokemon Trading Cards

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Smiles and laughter were abundant as a steady stream of children walked through multiple stations and collected goodies.

Present and Past Salina Police Officers participated, along with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Saline County Emergency Management.