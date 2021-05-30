Kidd Shines as Liberty Outgun Law

While starting quarterback Tyrie Adams is dealing with an injury on the sidelines, Mitch Kidd is making the case to stay as the main signal caller.

Kidd was unstoppable, racking up eight total touchdowns in the Salina Liberty’s 61-54 win over the Dodge City Law Saturday night at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. With the victory, Salina’s quest to perfection continues, increasing the record to 8-0.

Kidd set the tone on the very first snap. The gunslinger bombed a pass 23 yards to receiver Ed Smith for a touchdown. Dodge City answered with a 7-play, 28-yard drive that ate up 4:22 of the first. On the ensuing kickoff, Salina return specialist Dominic Carson took the kick and housed it for a 50-yard touchdown.

The Law cut the deficit to 14-9 with 2:41 left in the first frame on a 40-yard field goal. The Liberty would score on the next two drives. Kidd plunged into the end zone from one yard out and followed that up with a 27-yard rocket to Smith. Dodge City scored with 50 seconds left, but the Liberty expanded their cushion again as Kidd threw a 30-yard pass to receiver Jason Shelley. Dodge City made a last-second field goal to make it 33-19 at intermission.

Despite the pause in action, Kidd stayed white hot, throwing TD passes of 21 and 3 yards to Jauhem Bird and Tracy Brooks. The two scores were crucial after Dodge City returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown.

Kidd’s final touchdown came with 6:37 left in the contest. Kidd scrambled seven yards to the goal line, pushing the advantage to 61-40. Dodge City added two late TD’s, the last coming with three seconds to go.

Kidd completed 16 of his 19 passes for 192 yards and six touchdowns. He ran four times for 17 yards and a pair of TD’s. Smith finished with three catches for 69 yards and three scores.

Salina has another bye week before heading to Omaha to battle the Beef on June 12.