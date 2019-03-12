Salina, KS

Kid Offers Comfort to Sick Kids

KSAL StaffMarch 12, 2019

An area youth continues his effort to comfort other kids who are ill.

According to Memorial Health System in Abilene, Cooper Holloway continues to comfort children at medical facilities with his “Cooper’s Care Cases”.

Holloway recently donated approximately 200 “cases” (draw-string bags) to Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Each case contains a notebook for writing and coloring, a storybook, small notepads, crayons, a pen, pencils, stickers, and a note from Cooper that reads “stay strong like Cooper.”

The “cases” will be given to children who are patients in the Emergency Department, Laboratory, Radiology, Inpatient Unit, and Heartland Health Care Clinic. Holloway had help from family and friends creating and filling the “cases”.

Items are needed for Holloway  to continue creating his “cases”.  If you would be interested in donating items to the project, please contact Dawn at 785-787-0287.

Courtesy Photo

Pictured, left to right, in front are: Levi Evans, family friend; Tyler Holloway, Cooper’s brother; and Cooper. In back, from left, are: Michelle McClanahan, Memorial Health System Director of Volunteer Services; Gayle Zieger, RN, Memorial Hospital Emergency Department; and Erica Forbes, Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Nurse Manager.

 

