Kickoff of Kansas vs. Houston Game Set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its bye week, the Kansas football team will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, hosting Houston in a game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN+, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

The Oct. 19 matchup with Houston also serves as the University of Kansas’ 112th Homecoming game, with information on events and more available here.

The game will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Kansas and Houston, but the first as conference foes, with the Cougars in their second season competing in the Big 12. Kansas leads the all-time series 4-0, including a 48-30 victory over the Cougars in Houston in the third game of the 2022 season. The Jayhawks previously defeated the Cougars 42-13 in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl and swept a two-game series over Houston with victories in 1994 (35-13 in Houston) and 1995 (20-13 in Lawrence).

Kansas is 5-5 under head coach Lance Leipold when playing on ESPN+, including a 1-1 record this season.

Both Kansas and Houston are on a bye for the week of Oct. 12. Kansas will enter the contest 1-5 (0-3 Big 12) following a 35-31 defeat at Arizona State on Oct. 5, while Houston improved to 2-4 (1-3 Big 12) with a 30-19 victory at TCU on Oct. 4.