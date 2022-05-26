Salina, KS

Kick Times, TV Designations Announced for K-State’s First Three Football Games

K-State Athletics ReleaseMay 26, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kickoff times and television selections for the first three K-State football games of 2022 – each of which will be played inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium – have been announced, as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners have made selections for the first quarter of the 2022 slate.

The Wildcats will open the year on September 3 against South Dakota at 6 p.m., in a game televised by Big 12 Now. The ESPN+ streaming service will also carry the Wildcats’ final non-conference game of the regular season against Tulane on September 17 beginning at 2 p.m.

Renewing a 100-year rivalry with a former conference foe, K-State’s matchup on September 10 against Missouri will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

As in years past, all remaining game times and television information will be selected on a 12- or six-day basis throughout the season.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season and start at just $22 per game. All season ticket prices in Bill Snyder Family Stadium remained unchanged for 2022, including $150 view level season tickets and $199 season tickets for young alumni. Single-game tickets will go on sale to Ahearn Fund members on June 13 and to the general public on June 15. Fans can order tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Television Selections for First Three 2022 K-State Football Games

DateOpponentTimeTV
Sept. 3South Dakota6 p.m.Big 12 Now
Sept. 10Missouri11 a.m.ESPN2
Sept. 17Tulane2 p.m.Big 12 Now

Kick Times, TV Designations Announc...

