Kick Time, TV Designation for K-State’s Next Home Game to Come This Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the kick time and television designation for Kansas State’s next home game, a November 11 contest against Baylor, was held for a six-day selection. Details for the game against the Bears will come either late Saturday night or on Sunday morning.

The all-time series between K-State and Baylor is tied, 10-10, while the Wildcats hold a 10-9 advantage as Big 12 members. K-State snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bears last season via a 31-3 victory in Waco, Texas. The Wildcats will be in search of their first home victory over Baylor since a 33-20 win in 2017.

Standing-room only tickets for the game against the Bears are on sale for $62 and can be purchased at www.k-statesports.com/tickets. Fans looking to purchase tickets through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from SeatGeek.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 11