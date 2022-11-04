Kick Time Change for Salina Central vs Great Bend

Coverage of Salina Central Football on 1150 KSAL/106.7 FM/KSAL.com will begin a tad earlier than normal this week, as the forecast dictated that the 5A Regional contest between the 7-2 Mustangs and the 7-2 Great Bend Panthers move up an hour.

This means the Freddy’s and Moka’s Pregame Show will begin at 5:45 PM, with Kickoff slated for just after 6 PM.

Salina Central and Great Bend have not met in a game since 2015, but this match up could perhaps be the biggest meeting ever between the schools. The winner advances to the State Quarterfinal round of the KSHSAA 5A Playoffs to face off with the winner of Hays and Valley Center.