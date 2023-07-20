KHP Vying For Best Looking Cruiser

The Kansas Highway Patrol has entered into the 10th annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar competition.

According to the American Association of State Troopers, they are conducting their annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the tenth time beginning this week. Voting began Monday.

The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state’s community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner.

The 13 best states will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers calendar. The most popular cruiser will be featured on the cover.

The Kentucky State Police cruiser was voted the “2023 Best Looking Cruiser” thereby earning them the coveted cover page. The Kansas Highway Patrol entry is featured as the September photo.

Voting began at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17. It will continue through Monday, July 31st, at 11 a.m.