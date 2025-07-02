KHP Vying For Best Looking Cruiser

Voting for this year’s state patrol “Best Looking Cruiser” calendar competition is underway.

The annual competition is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.

The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state’s community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner.

The Kansas Highway Patrol entry features an agency car and SUV parked in front of large mural featuring a sunset and stampeding buffalo.

The top 13 states with the most votes will make the 2026 wall calendar and, of course, the top cruiser will be featured on the cover.

Voting continues through July 11th. You can help the Kansas Highway Patrol be the cover photo by voting here.