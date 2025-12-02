KHP Vehicle Hit While Working Crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to slow down and move over for flashing lights, every single time.

According to the agency, on Monday while working a crash on I-435, a Trooper’s patrol SUV was struck by a passing vehicle. At the time of the collision, the Trooper was inside his vehicle, parked on the right shoulder with emergency lights on.

Thankfully, the trooper sustained only minor injuries and has since been treated and released back to full duty.