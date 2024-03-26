KHP Vehicle Hit by Semi

A snowstorm this week is to blame for multiple crashes in western Kansas, including one fatal crash.

The fatal crash happened in a highway in Morton County. It happened when a pickup truck struck a patch of ice, went left of center, and struck and oncoming SUV head on. A passenger in the SUV was killed.

One of the crashes involved a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle. It happened as a trooper was working a non-injury crash on I-70 in Gove County and a semi struck his parked cruiser. The semi continued to slide and collided with a Toyota Highlander and a second semi that had jackknifed in the earlier crash. Fortunately the trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Overall, state troopers worked about 2 dozen crashes.

