KHP Trooper Hit by Semi

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was fortunate to avoid serious injury when he was struck by a semi while he was outside his patrol car along Interstate 70.

According to the agency, Trooper Shawn Summers was performing a truck inspection on I-70 near Ellis. A passing Kenworth Semi failed to move to the left lane and crossed outside the fog line. The Kenworth struck the KHP car, the truck being inspected, and Trooper Summers. The Kenworth then went off the road to the right, through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, and then came to rest.

Summers was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hays with suspected minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said via social media “Trooper Summers thankfully went home to his family today after a semi-truck failed to move over for him while he was performing a roadside safety inspection. Drivers are required to move over for stationary emergency vehicles in Kansas for a reason!”

The crash happened at around 9:00 Tuesday morning on I 70 near Ellis.

_ _ _

Photo via KHP Trooper Tod Hileman