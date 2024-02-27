KHP Planning Condensed Academy Class

The Kansas Highway Patrol is planning a unique Condensed Academy class at its Salina training center.

According to the Patrol, this class is now open for applications from full-time certified out-of-state law enforcement officers and Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol State Troopers.

Qualified candidates must be full-time certified law enforcement officers in good standing. A minimum of three years POST certified experience must be accrued by the academy’s start date of June 24, 2024, to be considered for this academy class. Qualified candidates who successfully pass the comprehensive Trooper screening process, will go on to complete 13-weeks of rigorous training, that will be both physically and mentally challenging. After graduating from the academy, these recruits will then move on to their next phase of field training with a veteran Trooper.

Out-of-State applicants that are successful in the selection process will have to report to the academy 1 to 2 weeks ahead of the academy start date to complete reciprocity requirements.

“It is an honor to provide current law enforcement officers from Kansas and other states with the opportunity to take their careers to a new level by joining the Kansas Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “We are excited to offer this condensed academy to law enforcement officers who wish to become a Kansas State Trooper and who have the desire to join such a prestigious agency.”

The Patrol looks forward to welcoming law enforcement officers who complete the Condensed Academy into our agency, as they will help us continue to provide Service, Courtesy, and Protection to all those traveling throughout the state of Kansas.

