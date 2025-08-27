KHP Dedicated to Safety in Kansas

Patrolling the Sunflower State takes vigilance and ingenuity to keep the public safe.

Extra officers are already on patrol leading into the coming Labor Day Weekend, specifically stressing safety, and looking for impaired drivers.

Kansas Highway Patrol, Tooper Ben Gardner joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a reminder to slow down, don’t drive distracted and don’t drink and drive.

When drivers don’t pull over and speed away from law enforcement, Trooper Ben says KHP has a new tool to employ called the Grappler.

The Kansas Highway Patrol recently ended a pursuit by using the Grappler, a new tool it implemented as part of a pilot program to end high-speed pursuits more safely and effectively.

Trooper Gardner is reminding motorists to drive safe and report an emergency or immediate problem by calling *47 to report an immediate problem, such as an erratic driver on a Kansas highway. Call *KTA (*582) to report an immediate problem on the Kansas Turnpike. For an EMERGENCY: Call 911.