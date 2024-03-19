KHP Condensed Academy Accepting Applications

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Condensed Academy, which will be held in Salina, is now open for applications from full-time certified out-of-state law enforcement officers and Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol State Troopers.

According to the agency, qualified candidates must be full-time certified law enforcement officers in good standing. A minimum of three years POST certified experience must be accrued by the academy’s start date of June 24, 2024, to be considered for this academy class.

Out-of-State applicants that are successful in the selection process will have to report to the KHP Training Academy 1 to 2 weeks ahead of the academy start date to complete reciprocity requirements.

Qualified candidates who successfully pass the comprehensive Trooper screening process, will go on to complete 13-weeks of rigorous training, that will be both physically and mentally challenging. After graduating from the academy in Salina, these recruits will then move on to their next phase of field training with a veteran Trooper.

Condensed Academy Recruits will begin at an hourly rate of $29.03.