KFP To Host Gatherings In 2021 in Hopes To Reconnect

This summer Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting gatherings across the state to reconnect after a challenging 2020. Plan on joining us for food and fellowship with Farm Bureau members. Current dates and areas are listed below. Check back here for more details, sign up for e-news and watch KFB’s Facebook page.
|Date
|Location
|June 1
|Ford
|June 2
|Grant
|June 3
|Scott/Wichita/Logan
|June 7
|Ellis
|June 8
|Sheridan
|July 7
|Labette
|July 8
|Franklin/Douglas
|July 9
|Lyon/Greenwood/Coffee/Woodson
|July 19
|Sedgwick/Butler
|July 20
|Stafford
|July 30
|Riley/Geary
|August 9
|Jackson
|August 10
|Jewell/Republic/Mitchell/Cloud
|August 11
|Saline/Dickinson/McPherson