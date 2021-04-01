KFP To Host Gatherings In 2021 in Hopes To Reconnect

This summer Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting gatherings across the state to reconnect after a challenging 2020. Plan on joining us for food and fellowship with Farm Bureau members. Current dates and areas are listed below. Check back here for more details, sign up for e-news and watch KFB’s Facebook page.

Date Location June 1 Ford June 2 Grant June 3 Scott/Wichita/Logan June 7 Ellis June 8 Sheridan July 7 Labette July 8 Franklin/Douglas July 9 Lyon/Greenwood/Coffee/Woodson July 19 Sedgwick/Butler July 20 Stafford July 30 Riley/Geary August 9 Jackson August 10 Jewell/Republic/Mitchell/Cloud August 11 Saline/Dickinson/McPherson