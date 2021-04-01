Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 41 °

KFP To Host Gatherings In 2021 in Hopes To Reconnect

Kansas Farm BureauApril 1, 2021

This summer Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting gatherings across the state to reconnect after a challenging 2020. Plan on joining us for food and fellowship with Farm Bureau members. Current dates and areas are listed below. Check back here for more details, sign up for e-news and watch KFB’s Facebook page.

Date Location
June 1 Ford
June 2 Grant
June 3 Scott/Wichita/Logan
June 7 Ellis
June 8 Sheridan
July 7 Labette
July 8 Franklin/Douglas
July 9 Lyon/Greenwood/Coffee/Woodson
July 19 Sedgwick/Butler
July 20 Stafford
July 30 Riley/Geary
August 9 Jackson
August 10 Jewell/Republic/Mitchell/Cloud
August 11 Saline/Dickinson/McPherson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

KFP To Host Gatherings In 2021 in H...

This summer Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting gatherings across the state to reconnect after a chal...

April 1, 2021 Comments

Man Shot at Manhattan Mall

Kansas News

April 1, 2021

Gethro Muscadin to Enter Transfer P...

Sports News

March 31, 2021

8 New Saline County COVID Cases

Kansas News

March 31, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Shot at Manhattan Mal...
April 1, 2021Comments
8 New Saline County COVID...
March 31, 2021Comments
Students Return Full-time...
March 31, 2021Comments
Foam On the Range at Smok...
March 31, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices