KFBCA Releases All-State Football Selections

By KFBCA Release December 5, 2023

On Monday, the Kansas Football Coaches Association released its selections for All-State Athletes.

The All-State teams are organized by position. Each classification also includes an overall Coach of the Year for that class. Note, the teams are composed of seniors only and only nominations from members of the association are considered. Coaches must nominate players for consideration and member coaches vote on the players after watching film and listening to each coach profile their nominees.
The KFBCA is composed of only 11-Man coaches. The 8-Man coaches operate a separate Kansas Eight-Man Football Coaches Association.
KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2023 TOP 11 ALL CLASS
HoldenBassNemaha Central6-4285OL
MichaelBoganowskiJunction City6-2205LB
BrettCarrollOlathe East6-5310OL
SammyDresieMaize South6-2180WR
DylanDunnBlue Valle Southwest6-4200QB
GusHawkinsMill Valley6-8285OL
JCHeimWashburn Rural6-3220LB
GavinHoffmanBlue Valley Northwest6-5225TE/WR
BraydenKunzConway Springs6-2205RB
BryceNoernbergOlathe South5-11180QB
GianniRizziSt. Thomas Aquinas5-9185RB
JackVothCheney5-11175ATH

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 6A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
QBBryceNoernbergOlathe South5-11180
RBTJPorterOlathe North5-7165
RBSageHuffmanBlue Valley West5-9185
WRColtonRuedyDerby5-11185
WRElijahHakimOlathe West5-11180
TE/FBGavinHoffmanBlue Valley Northwest6-5225
OLBrettCarrollOlathe East6-5310
OLAndrewKenneyManhattan6-3290
OLHankFuchsFree State6-3280
OLBradenHalesOlathe North6-4290
OLLandonRenbergerDerby6-0240
ATHLETERandySingeltonGardner Edgerton5-10165
ATHLETEWesleyEdisonFree State6-3215
DLMarkDebiakGardner Edgerton6-4245
DLMasonHopperDerby5-11215
DLJamondLaneWashburn Rural6-0275
DLCaleMillesonWichita Heights5-10200
LBJCHeimWashburn Rural6-3220
LBJarenHeimWashburn Rural6-2215
LBNateCampbellWichita Heights5-11190
LBRaySmith IIIOlathe East6-2220
DBMichaelBoganowskiJunction City6-2205
DBCameronPorterGardner Edgerton5-9165
DBMaxStanardManhattan6-0190
DBTreyRidleyBlue Valley Northwest6-2185
RETURNERAvonteScalesWichita Heights5-10170
HEAD COACHJesseOwenGardner Edgerton
ASST COACHJasonPeeteOlathe East

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 5A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
OLGusHawkinsMill Valley6-8285
OLHankPurvisBishop Carroll6-5330
OLNickRuthNewton6-5280
OLCamdenJensenHutchinson5-11273
OLJackRichardsDe Soto6-0275
QBDylanDunnBlue Valley Southwest6-4200
RBTristanBakerMill Valley5-9165
RBLucasDickmanEisenhower5-8170
WRAlexParksBlue Valley Southwest5-9160
WRSammyDresieMaize South6-2180
WRHunterMowerySalina Central6-1185
FB/TEJeronAskrenMaize South6-4220
ATHLETETysonWallaceGoddard6-1190
SPECIALISTSamParksMaize South5-8135
RETURNERMicahJohnsonGoddard5-11180
DLMasonJonesHutchinson6-0234
DLTreyHeitsmanValley Center6-0245
DLHunterHouserEisenhower6-2195
DLChristianGonzalesShawnee Heights6-1270
LBBradyRappMaize South5-10187
LBEvanSeifertMill Valley5-11207
LBMaxBrownEisenhower6-0180
LBMatthewJohnsonGreat Bend6-0205
DBTreyThomasBlue Valley Southwest6-1165
DBDezGibsonSalina Central6-3185
DBJaxHenehaHutchinson5-10141
DBAshtonSellGoddard6-2170
HEAD COACHAnthonyOrrickBlue Valley Southwest
ASST COACHBrandonHawksBlue Valley Southwest

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 4A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
OLThomasCromerEudora6-2260
OLSamLoughBasehor-Linwood6-3295
OLJeremySchleicherBishop Miege6-3263
OLBakerNorthBishop Miege6-3295
OLEliRichmondPaola6-4275
QBStoctonTimbrookAbilene6-2195
RBColtonBrusvenTonganoxie5-10185
RBGianniRizziSt. Thomas Aquinas5-9185
WRKaidenSeamsterChanute6-2207
WRBraxFisherAbilene6-1180
WRJeterPurdyAtchison6-4200
FB/TEKaidenAbasoloMulvane6-2225
ATHLETEKalebScottBasehor-Linwood5-11185
SPECIALISTJacksonMcWilliamsTonganoxie5-11175
DLKainenWhiteField Kindley6-1292
DLKyleNewsomAndover Central6-1180
DLCorbinChristopherBasehor-Linwood6-2245
DLWyattBurgessWamego6-2210
LBTeeganHainesMcPherson6-5190
LBSpencerDohmSt. James Academy5-10221
LBJustyceBettsBishop Miege6-0226
LBAaronHensonPiper5-11225
DBJayceSchrinerMcPherson6-0175
DBAdrionSealsEudora5-10165
DBDrewPettayWamego6-3180
DBDillonMarshallSt. Thomas Aquinas6-2190
DBBlakeO’BrienSt. Thomas Aquinas5-11175
HEAD COACH
DerekTuttleAndover Central
ASST COACH
BoMeisenheimerSt. Thomas Aquinas

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 3A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
OLHenryEckAndale6-1220
OLKooperTichenorHolcomb6-2291
OLCarterCharvatHayden6-2225
OLWestonLangvardtChapman6-4280
OLBrockBourgeoisPratt6-1240
QBHudsonFerralezWichita Collegiate6-2200
RBFinnDunsheeHayden5-10185
RBJahmarionWashingtonParsons6-0215
WRJackVothCheney5-11175
WRJamesShackelfordWichita Collegiate6-1175
FB/TEKarsonButtsAndale6-2225
ATHLETEMaxYouniePratt6-2205
SPECIALISTJacksonHenryClay Center6-1175
RETURNDrewTolarCheney6-0165
DLKasonMessengerCheney6-2220
DLTannerGoodenScott City6-2235
DLBraylonBerryClay Center6-0230
DLDaltonRouschHolton5-10240
LBJudeKonradeHayden6-0200
LBIanAouadAndale6-0190
LBCadeBrownParsons6-1220
LBIsaacMartinHugoton6-2215
DBBrodyHayesClay Center5-11185
DBColterMcDanielCheney6-2173
DBOwenEckAndale5-10175
DBBrettWettaWichita Collegiate6-1175
HEAD COACHShelbyWehrmanCheney
ASST COACHJDLaneClay Center

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 2A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
OLJoshGonzalezNemaha Central6-2225
OLNathanWellerSoutheast of Saline5-11230
OLCaidenHoffmanHoisington6-3310
OLBarrettLietzRossville6-1235
OLJoshGrimmSabetha6-4320
QBTonyMooreHoisington6-0190
RBNathanFriesenSoutheast of Saline5-11185
RBColinMenoldSabetha5-7175
WRCarterHelmKingman5-10180
WRSamHullHumboldt6-5210
FB/TERomanHauserNorton6-4230
ATHLETETristenDavidsonKingman6-2210
SPECIALISTLeviSmithHillsboro5-11185
RETURNChristianMearsBeloit5-10190
DLHoldenBassNemaha Central6-4285
DLJosiahMondaySoutheast of Saline6-1195
DLJacobGrimmSabetha6-4290
DLKendallWalkerTMP5-10260
LBChaseWebsterKingman6-0170
LBPaytonDyeCimarron6-1180
LBTySmithLarned6-0205
LBChristianMcAfeeSabetha6-3210
DBWyattPlenertHillsboro5-11190
DBAidanBroxtermanNemaha Central5-11170
DBDanielKejrSoutheast of Saline6-0180
DBPeytonSchwartzTMP5-9155
HEAD COACHMichaelGlatczakNemaha Central
HEAD COACHZachBairdHoisington
ASST COACHMarkMayberryNemaha Central

 

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 1A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
OLJadeTenrySt. Mary’s Colgan6-2225
OLJacobOsnerConway Springs6-1285
OLMasonHoganPlainville6-5275
OLColeSmithMarion6-2215
OLIvanJirakOakley5-11230
QBGradyNollJeff County North5-10170
RBBraydenKunzConway Springs6-2205
RBTrevorSchafersMarion6-0230
WRChristianEthertonTroy5-11170
WRNateHutleySt. Marys6-0165
FB/TENathanBerntsenConway Springs6-0225
ATHLETEWyattWurtzWabaunsee6-0185
SPECIALISTBryanJaskeEllinwood5-10215
RETURNMiguelHernandezWabaunsee5-8150
DLRBTweedJeff County North6-3230
DLAtticusMartinSt. Marys6-2250
DLTristanVossSt. Mary’s Colgan6-4235
DLMalachiJimenezBluestem6-5210
LBEthanNollJeff County North6-0195
LBCooperSimmonsSt. Mary’s Colgan5-9195
LBTateDeeverWabaunsee6-0230
LBEliFranklinSmith Center6-0220
DBConnorKeirnsJeff County North5-10160
DBTuckerHarrellSt. Mary’s Colgan5-11175
DBJackLanningMarion5-10185
DBKellenSchragInman5-11165
HEAD COACHJeffSchneiderJeff County North
HEAD COACHMattBiehlerConway Springs
ASST COACHMattKarleskintSt. Mary’s Colgan