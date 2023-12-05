KFBCA Releases All-State Football Selections

On Monday, the Kansas Football Coaches Association released its selections for All-State Athletes.

The All-State teams are organized by position. Each classification also includes an overall Coach of the Year for that class. Note, the teams are composed of seniors only and only nominations from members of the association are considered. Coaches must nominate players for consideration and member coaches vote on the players after watching film and listening to each coach profile their nominees.

The KFBCA is composed of only 11-Man coaches. The 8-Man coaches operate a separate Kansas Eight-Man Football Coaches Association.

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION 2023 TOP 11 ALL CLASS Holden Bass Nemaha Central 6-4 285 OL Michael Boganowski Junction City 6-2 205 LB Brett Carroll Olathe East 6-5 310 OL Sammy Dresie Maize South 6-2 180 WR Dylan Dunn Blue Valle Southwest 6-4 200 QB Gus Hawkins Mill Valley 6-8 285 OL JC Heim Washburn Rural 6-3 220 LB Gavin Hoffman Blue Valley Northwest 6-5 225 TE/WR Brayden Kunz Conway Springs 6-2 205 RB Bryce Noernberg Olathe South 5-11 180 QB Gianni Rizzi St. Thomas Aquinas 5-9 185 RB Jack Voth Cheney 5-11 175 ATH

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION CLASS 6A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM QB Bryce Noernberg Olathe South 5-11 180 RB TJ Porter Olathe North 5-7 165 RB Sage Huffman Blue Valley West 5-9 185 WR Colton Ruedy Derby 5-11 185 WR Elijah Hakim Olathe West 5-11 180 TE/FB Gavin Hoffman Blue Valley Northwest 6-5 225 OL Brett Carroll Olathe East 6-5 310 OL Andrew Kenney Manhattan 6-3 290 OL Hank Fuchs Free State 6-3 280 OL Braden Hales Olathe North 6-4 290 OL Landon Renberger Derby 6-0 240 ATHLETE Randy Singelton Gardner Edgerton 5-10 165 ATHLETE Wesley Edison Free State 6-3 215 DL Mark Debiak Gardner Edgerton 6-4 245 DL Mason Hopper Derby 5-11 215 DL Jamond Lane Washburn Rural 6-0 275 DL Cale Milleson Wichita Heights 5-10 200 LB JC Heim Washburn Rural 6-3 220 LB Jaren Heim Washburn Rural 6-2 215 LB Nate Campbell Wichita Heights 5-11 190 LB Ray Smith III Olathe East 6-2 220 DB Michael Boganowski Junction City 6-2 205 DB Cameron Porter Gardner Edgerton 5-9 165 DB Max Stanard Manhattan 6-0 190 DB Trey Ridley Blue Valley Northwest 6-2 185 RETURNER Avonte Scales Wichita Heights 5-10 170 HEAD COACH Jesse Owen Gardner Edgerton ASST COACH Jason Peete Olathe East

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION CLASS 5A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM OL Gus Hawkins Mill Valley 6-8 285 OL Hank Purvis Bishop Carroll 6-5 330 OL Nick Ruth Newton 6-5 280 OL Camden Jensen Hutchinson 5-11 273 OL Jack Richards De Soto 6-0 275 QB Dylan Dunn Blue Valley Southwest 6-4 200 RB Tristan Baker Mill Valley 5-9 165 RB Lucas Dickman Eisenhower 5-8 170 WR Alex Parks Blue Valley Southwest 5-9 160 WR Sammy Dresie Maize South 6-2 180 WR Hunter Mowery Salina Central 6-1 185 FB/TE Jeron Askren Maize South 6-4 220 ATHLETE Tyson Wallace Goddard 6-1 190 SPECIALIST Sam Parks Maize South 5-8 135 RETURNER Micah Johnson Goddard 5-11 180 DL Mason Jones Hutchinson 6-0 234 DL Trey Heitsman Valley Center 6-0 245 DL Hunter Houser Eisenhower 6-2 195 DL Christian Gonzales Shawnee Heights 6-1 270 LB Brady Rapp Maize South 5-10 187 LB Evan Seifert Mill Valley 5-11 207 LB Max Brown Eisenhower 6-0 180 LB Matthew Johnson Great Bend 6-0 205 DB Trey Thomas Blue Valley Southwest 6-1 165 DB Dez Gibson Salina Central 6-3 185 DB Jax Heneha Hutchinson 5-10 141 DB Ashton Sell Goddard 6-2 170 HEAD COACH Anthony Orrick Blue Valley Southwest ASST COACH Brandon Hawks Blue Valley Southwest

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION CLASS 4A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM OL Thomas Cromer Eudora 6-2 260 OL Sam Lough Basehor-Linwood 6-3 295 OL Jeremy Schleicher Bishop Miege 6-3 263 OL Baker North Bishop Miege 6-3 295 OL Eli Richmond Paola 6-4 275 QB Stocton Timbrook Abilene 6-2 195 RB Colton Brusven Tonganoxie 5-10 185 RB Gianni Rizzi St. Thomas Aquinas 5-9 185 WR Kaiden Seamster Chanute 6-2 207 WR Brax Fisher Abilene 6-1 180 WR Jeter Purdy Atchison 6-4 200 FB/TE Kaiden Abasolo Mulvane 6-2 225 ATHLETE Kaleb Scott Basehor-Linwood 5-11 185 SPECIALIST Jackson McWilliams Tonganoxie 5-11 175 DL Kainen White Field Kindley 6-1 292 DL Kyle Newsom Andover Central 6-1 180 DL Corbin Christopher Basehor-Linwood 6-2 245 DL Wyatt Burgess Wamego 6-2 210 LB Teegan Haines McPherson 6-5 190 LB Spencer Dohm St. James Academy 5-10 221 LB Justyce Betts Bishop Miege 6-0 226 LB Aaron Henson Piper 5-11 225 DB Jayce Schriner McPherson 6-0 175 DB Adrion Seals Eudora 5-10 165 DB Drew Pettay Wamego 6-3 180 DB Dillon Marshall St. Thomas Aquinas 6-2 190 DB Blake O’Brien St. Thomas Aquinas 5-11 175 HEAD COACH Derek Tuttle Andover Central ASST COACH Bo Meisenheimer St. Thomas Aquinas

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION CLASS 3A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM OL Henry Eck Andale 6-1 220 OL Kooper Tichenor Holcomb 6-2 291 OL Carter Charvat Hayden 6-2 225 OL Weston Langvardt Chapman 6-4 280 OL Brock Bourgeois Pratt 6-1 240 QB Hudson Ferralez Wichita Collegiate 6-2 200 RB Finn Dunshee Hayden 5-10 185 RB Jahmarion Washington Parsons 6-0 215 WR Jack Voth Cheney 5-11 175 WR James Shackelford Wichita Collegiate 6-1 175 FB/TE Karson Butts Andale 6-2 225 ATHLETE Max Younie Pratt 6-2 205 SPECIALIST Jackson Henry Clay Center 6-1 175 RETURN Drew Tolar Cheney 6-0 165 DL Kason Messenger Cheney 6-2 220 DL Tanner Gooden Scott City 6-2 235 DL Braylon Berry Clay Center 6-0 230 DL Dalton Rousch Holton 5-10 240 LB Jude Konrade Hayden 6-0 200 LB Ian Aouad Andale 6-0 190 LB Cade Brown Parsons 6-1 220 LB Isaac Martin Hugoton 6-2 215 DB Brody Hayes Clay Center 5-11 185 DB Colter McDaniel Cheney 6-2 173 DB Owen Eck Andale 5-10 175 DB Brett Wetta Wichita Collegiate 6-1 175 HEAD COACH Shelby Wehrman Cheney ASST COACH JD Lane Clay Center

KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION CLASS 2A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM OL Josh Gonzalez Nemaha Central 6-2 225 OL Nathan Weller Southeast of Saline 5-11 230 OL Caiden Hoffman Hoisington 6-3 310 OL Barrett Lietz Rossville 6-1 235 OL Josh Grimm Sabetha 6-4 320 QB Tony Moore Hoisington 6-0 190 RB Nathan Friesen Southeast of Saline 5-11 185 RB Colin Menold Sabetha 5-7 175 WR Carter Helm Kingman 5-10 180 WR Sam Hull Humboldt 6-5 210 FB/TE Roman Hauser Norton 6-4 230 ATHLETE Tristen Davidson Kingman 6-2 210 SPECIALIST Levi Smith Hillsboro 5-11 185 RETURN Christian Mears Beloit 5-10 190 DL Holden Bass Nemaha Central 6-4 285 DL Josiah Monday Southeast of Saline 6-1 195 DL Jacob Grimm Sabetha 6-4 290 DL Kendall Walker TMP 5-10 260 LB Chase Webster Kingman 6-0 170 LB Payton Dye Cimarron 6-1 180 LB Ty Smith Larned 6-0 205 LB Christian McAfee Sabetha 6-3 210 DB Wyatt Plenert Hillsboro 5-11 190 DB Aidan Broxterman Nemaha Central 5-11 170 DB Daniel Kejr Southeast of Saline 6-0 180 DB Peyton Schwartz TMP 5-9 155 HEAD COACH Michael Glatczak Nemaha Central HEAD COACH Zach Baird Hoisington ASST COACH Mark Mayberry Nemaha Central