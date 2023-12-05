KFBCA Releases All-State Football Selections

On Monday, the Kansas Football Coaches Association released its selections for All-State Athletes.
The All-State teams are organized by position. Each classification also includes an overall Coach of the Year for that class. Note, the teams are composed of seniors only and only nominations from members of the association are considered. Coaches must nominate players for consideration and member coaches vote on the players after watching film and listening to each coach profile their nominees.
The KFBCA is composed of only 11-Man coaches. The 8-Man coaches operate a separate Kansas Eight-Man Football Coaches Association.
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|2023 TOP 11 ALL CLASS
|Holden
|Bass
|Nemaha Central
|6-4
|285
|OL
|Michael
|Boganowski
|Junction City
|6-2
|205
|LB
|Brett
|Carroll
|Olathe East
|6-5
|310
|OL
|Sammy
|Dresie
|Maize South
|6-2
|180
|WR
|Dylan
|Dunn
|Blue Valle Southwest
|6-4
|200
|QB
|Gus
|Hawkins
|Mill Valley
|6-8
|285
|OL
|JC
|Heim
|Washburn Rural
|6-3
|220
|LB
|Gavin
|Hoffman
|Blue Valley Northwest
|6-5
|225
|TE/WR
|Brayden
|Kunz
|Conway Springs
|6-2
|205
|RB
|Bryce
|Noernberg
|Olathe South
|5-11
|180
|QB
|Gianni
|Rizzi
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5-9
|185
|RB
|Jack
|Voth
|Cheney
|5-11
|175
|ATH
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 6A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|QB
|Bryce
|Noernberg
|Olathe South
|5-11
|180
|RB
|TJ
|Porter
|Olathe North
|5-7
|165
|RB
|Sage
|Huffman
|Blue Valley West
|5-9
|185
|WR
|Colton
|Ruedy
|Derby
|5-11
|185
|WR
|Elijah
|Hakim
|Olathe West
|5-11
|180
|TE/FB
|Gavin
|Hoffman
|Blue Valley Northwest
|6-5
|225
|OL
|Brett
|Carroll
|Olathe East
|6-5
|310
|OL
|Andrew
|Kenney
|Manhattan
|6-3
|290
|OL
|Hank
|Fuchs
|Free State
|6-3
|280
|OL
|Braden
|Hales
|Olathe North
|6-4
|290
|OL
|Landon
|Renberger
|Derby
|6-0
|240
|ATHLETE
|Randy
|Singelton
|Gardner Edgerton
|5-10
|165
|ATHLETE
|Wesley
|Edison
|Free State
|6-3
|215
|DL
|Mark
|Debiak
|Gardner Edgerton
|6-4
|245
|DL
|Mason
|Hopper
|Derby
|5-11
|215
|DL
|Jamond
|Lane
|Washburn Rural
|6-0
|275
|DL
|Cale
|Milleson
|Wichita Heights
|5-10
|200
|LB
|JC
|Heim
|Washburn Rural
|6-3
|220
|LB
|Jaren
|Heim
|Washburn Rural
|6-2
|215
|LB
|Nate
|Campbell
|Wichita Heights
|5-11
|190
|LB
|Ray
|Smith III
|Olathe East
|6-2
|220
|DB
|Michael
|Boganowski
|Junction City
|6-2
|205
|DB
|Cameron
|Porter
|Gardner Edgerton
|5-9
|165
|DB
|Max
|Stanard
|Manhattan
|6-0
|190
|DB
|Trey
|Ridley
|Blue Valley Northwest
|6-2
|185
|RETURNER
|Avonte
|Scales
|Wichita Heights
|5-10
|170
|HEAD COACH
|Jesse
|Owen
|Gardner Edgerton
|ASST COACH
|Jason
|Peete
|Olathe East
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 5A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|OL
|Gus
|Hawkins
|Mill Valley
|6-8
|285
|OL
|Hank
|Purvis
|Bishop Carroll
|6-5
|330
|OL
|Nick
|Ruth
|Newton
|6-5
|280
|OL
|Camden
|Jensen
|Hutchinson
|5-11
|273
|OL
|Jack
|Richards
|De Soto
|6-0
|275
|QB
|Dylan
|Dunn
|Blue Valley Southwest
|6-4
|200
|RB
|Tristan
|Baker
|Mill Valley
|5-9
|165
|RB
|Lucas
|Dickman
|Eisenhower
|5-8
|170
|WR
|Alex
|Parks
|Blue Valley Southwest
|5-9
|160
|WR
|Sammy
|Dresie
|Maize South
|6-2
|180
|WR
|Hunter
|Mowery
|Salina Central
|6-1
|185
|FB/TE
|Jeron
|Askren
|Maize South
|6-4
|220
|ATHLETE
|Tyson
|Wallace
|Goddard
|6-1
|190
|SPECIALIST
|Sam
|Parks
|Maize South
|5-8
|135
|RETURNER
|Micah
|Johnson
|Goddard
|5-11
|180
|DL
|Mason
|Jones
|Hutchinson
|6-0
|234
|DL
|Trey
|Heitsman
|Valley Center
|6-0
|245
|DL
|Hunter
|Houser
|Eisenhower
|6-2
|195
|DL
|Christian
|Gonzales
|Shawnee Heights
|6-1
|270
|LB
|Brady
|Rapp
|Maize South
|5-10
|187
|LB
|Evan
|Seifert
|Mill Valley
|5-11
|207
|LB
|Max
|Brown
|Eisenhower
|6-0
|180
|LB
|Matthew
|Johnson
|Great Bend
|6-0
|205
|DB
|Trey
|Thomas
|Blue Valley Southwest
|6-1
|165
|DB
|Dez
|Gibson
|Salina Central
|6-3
|185
|DB
|Jax
|Heneha
|Hutchinson
|5-10
|141
|DB
|Ashton
|Sell
|Goddard
|6-2
|170
|HEAD COACH
|Anthony
|Orrick
|Blue Valley Southwest
|ASST COACH
|Brandon
|Hawks
|Blue Valley Southwest
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 4A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|OL
|Thomas
|Cromer
|Eudora
|6-2
|260
|OL
|Sam
|Lough
|Basehor-Linwood
|6-3
|295
|OL
|Jeremy
|Schleicher
|Bishop Miege
|6-3
|263
|OL
|Baker
|North
|Bishop Miege
|6-3
|295
|OL
|Eli
|Richmond
|Paola
|6-4
|275
|QB
|Stocton
|Timbrook
|Abilene
|6-2
|195
|RB
|Colton
|Brusven
|Tonganoxie
|5-10
|185
|RB
|Gianni
|Rizzi
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5-9
|185
|WR
|Kaiden
|Seamster
|Chanute
|6-2
|207
|WR
|Brax
|Fisher
|Abilene
|6-1
|180
|WR
|Jeter
|Purdy
|Atchison
|6-4
|200
|FB/TE
|Kaiden
|Abasolo
|Mulvane
|6-2
|225
|ATHLETE
|Kaleb
|Scott
|Basehor-Linwood
|5-11
|185
|SPECIALIST
|Jackson
|McWilliams
|Tonganoxie
|5-11
|175
|DL
|Kainen
|White
|Field Kindley
|6-1
|292
|DL
|Kyle
|Newsom
|Andover Central
|6-1
|180
|DL
|Corbin
|Christopher
|Basehor-Linwood
|6-2
|245
|DL
|Wyatt
|Burgess
|Wamego
|6-2
|210
|LB
|Teegan
|Haines
|McPherson
|6-5
|190
|LB
|Spencer
|Dohm
|St. James Academy
|5-10
|221
|LB
|Justyce
|Betts
|Bishop Miege
|6-0
|226
|LB
|Aaron
|Henson
|Piper
|5-11
|225
|DB
|Jayce
|Schriner
|McPherson
|6-0
|175
|DB
|Adrion
|Seals
|Eudora
|5-10
|165
|DB
|Drew
|Pettay
|Wamego
|6-3
|180
|DB
|Dillon
|Marshall
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|6-2
|190
|DB
|Blake
|O’Brien
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5-11
|175
HEAD COACH
|Derek
|Tuttle
|Andover Central
ASST COACH
|Bo
|Meisenheimer
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 3A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|OL
|Henry
|Eck
|Andale
|6-1
|220
|OL
|Kooper
|Tichenor
|Holcomb
|6-2
|291
|OL
|Carter
|Charvat
|Hayden
|6-2
|225
|OL
|Weston
|Langvardt
|Chapman
|6-4
|280
|OL
|Brock
|Bourgeois
|Pratt
|6-1
|240
|QB
|Hudson
|Ferralez
|Wichita Collegiate
|6-2
|200
|RB
|Finn
|Dunshee
|Hayden
|5-10
|185
|RB
|Jahmarion
|Washington
|Parsons
|6-0
|215
|WR
|Jack
|Voth
|Cheney
|5-11
|175
|WR
|James
|Shackelford
|Wichita Collegiate
|6-1
|175
|FB/TE
|Karson
|Butts
|Andale
|6-2
|225
|ATHLETE
|Max
|Younie
|Pratt
|6-2
|205
|SPECIALIST
|Jackson
|Henry
|Clay Center
|6-1
|175
|RETURN
|Drew
|Tolar
|Cheney
|6-0
|165
|DL
|Kason
|Messenger
|Cheney
|6-2
|220
|DL
|Tanner
|Gooden
|Scott City
|6-2
|235
|DL
|Braylon
|Berry
|Clay Center
|6-0
|230
|DL
|Dalton
|Rousch
|Holton
|5-10
|240
|LB
|Jude
|Konrade
|Hayden
|6-0
|200
|LB
|Ian
|Aouad
|Andale
|6-0
|190
|LB
|Cade
|Brown
|Parsons
|6-1
|220
|LB
|Isaac
|Martin
|Hugoton
|6-2
|215
|DB
|Brody
|Hayes
|Clay Center
|5-11
|185
|DB
|Colter
|McDaniel
|Cheney
|6-2
|173
|DB
|Owen
|Eck
|Andale
|5-10
|175
|DB
|Brett
|Wetta
|Wichita Collegiate
|6-1
|175
|HEAD COACH
|Shelby
|Wehrman
|Cheney
|ASST COACH
|JD
|Lane
|Clay Center
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 2A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|OL
|Josh
|Gonzalez
|Nemaha Central
|6-2
|225
|OL
|Nathan
|Weller
|Southeast of Saline
|5-11
|230
|OL
|Caiden
|Hoffman
|Hoisington
|6-3
|310
|OL
|Barrett
|Lietz
|Rossville
|6-1
|235
|OL
|Josh
|Grimm
|Sabetha
|6-4
|320
|QB
|Tony
|Moore
|Hoisington
|6-0
|190
|RB
|Nathan
|Friesen
|Southeast of Saline
|5-11
|185
|RB
|Colin
|Menold
|Sabetha
|5-7
|175
|WR
|Carter
|Helm
|Kingman
|5-10
|180
|WR
|Sam
|Hull
|Humboldt
|6-5
|210
|FB/TE
|Roman
|Hauser
|Norton
|6-4
|230
|ATHLETE
|Tristen
|Davidson
|Kingman
|6-2
|210
|SPECIALIST
|Levi
|Smith
|Hillsboro
|5-11
|185
|RETURN
|Christian
|Mears
|Beloit
|5-10
|190
|DL
|Holden
|Bass
|Nemaha Central
|6-4
|285
|DL
|Josiah
|Monday
|Southeast of Saline
|6-1
|195
|DL
|Jacob
|Grimm
|Sabetha
|6-4
|290
|DL
|Kendall
|Walker
|TMP
|5-10
|260
|LB
|Chase
|Webster
|Kingman
|6-0
|170
|LB
|Payton
|Dye
|Cimarron
|6-1
|180
|LB
|Ty
|Smith
|Larned
|6-0
|205
|LB
|Christian
|McAfee
|Sabetha
|6-3
|210
|DB
|Wyatt
|Plenert
|Hillsboro
|5-11
|190
|DB
|Aidan
|Broxterman
|Nemaha Central
|5-11
|170
|DB
|Daniel
|Kejr
|Southeast of Saline
|6-0
|180
|DB
|Peyton
|Schwartz
|TMP
|5-9
|155
|HEAD COACH
|Michael
|Glatczak
|Nemaha Central
|HEAD COACH
|Zach
|Baird
|Hoisington
|ASST COACH
|Mark
|Mayberry
|Nemaha Central
|KANSAS FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
|CLASS 1A 2023 ALL-STATE TEAM
|OL
|Jade
|Tenry
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|6-2
|225
|OL
|Jacob
|Osner
|Conway Springs
|6-1
|285
|OL
|Mason
|Hogan
|Plainville
|6-5
|275
|OL
|Cole
|Smith
|Marion
|6-2
|215
|OL
|Ivan
|Jirak
|Oakley
|5-11
|230
|QB
|Grady
|Noll
|Jeff County North
|5-10
|170
|RB
|Brayden
|Kunz
|Conway Springs
|6-2
|205
|RB
|Trevor
|Schafers
|Marion
|6-0
|230
|WR
|Christian
|Etherton
|Troy
|5-11
|170
|WR
|Nate
|Hutley
|St. Marys
|6-0
|165
|FB/TE
|Nathan
|Berntsen
|Conway Springs
|6-0
|225
|ATHLETE
|Wyatt
|Wurtz
|Wabaunsee
|6-0
|185
|SPECIALIST
|Bryan
|Jaske
|Ellinwood
|5-10
|215
|RETURN
|Miguel
|Hernandez
|Wabaunsee
|5-8
|150
|DL
|RB
|Tweed
|Jeff County North
|6-3
|230
|DL
|Atticus
|Martin
|St. Marys
|6-2
|250
|DL
|Tristan
|Voss
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|6-4
|235
|DL
|Malachi
|Jimenez
|Bluestem
|6-5
|210
|LB
|Ethan
|Noll
|Jeff County North
|6-0
|195
|LB
|Cooper
|Simmons
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|5-9
|195
|LB
|Tate
|Deever
|Wabaunsee
|6-0
|230
|LB
|Eli
|Franklin
|Smith Center
|6-0
|220
|DB
|Connor
|Keirns
|Jeff County North
|5-10
|160
|DB
|Tucker
|Harrell
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|5-11
|175
|DB
|Jack
|Lanning
|Marion
|5-10
|185
|DB
|Kellen
|Schrag
|Inman
|5-11
|165
|HEAD COACH
|Jeff
|Schneider
|Jeff County North
|HEAD COACH
|Matt
|Biehler
|Conway Springs
|ASST COACH
|Matt
|Karleskint
|St. Mary’s Colgan