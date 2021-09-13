KFB Natural Resources Award Winners

A group of Kansas farmers have been honored for their efforts in conserving natural resources.
The Kansas Farm Bureau Natural Resources Award program honors members using time-honored and cutting-edge conservation practices to protect and improve our state’s natural resources. KFB has announced the 2021 Natural Resources Award winners.
State winners:
1st: Ray and Susan Flickner, McPherson County
2nd: Michael Springer, Montgomery County
3rd: Jess and Laryce Schwieterman, Hamilton County
District winners:
District 1: Heath Ohlsen, Jackson County
District 2: Jonathan and Kaitlyn Finley, Johnson County
District 4: Mike and Peggy Bellar, Elk County
District 5: Barbara and Glenn Walker, Saline/Ellsworth counties
District 6: Bryan Reinert, Jewell County
District 10: David Tole, Thomas County
State winners are invited to the KFB annual meeting in December to be recognized during the awards ceremony and receive a monetary award and plaque. District winners receive $100 and a plaque.
For more information about the Natural Resources Award, visit www.kfb.org/nra.