Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 18 ° | Lo: 6 °

KFB Legal Foundation Offering Farm Ownership Webinars

Kansas Farm BureauFebruary 9, 2021

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Legal Foundation is offering two webinars on farm ownership transitions in February. The first, offered on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. central, will feature a discussion on estate preservation strategies and business and tax succession strategies.

As a supplement to the information provided in the Feb. 10 webinar, a second webinar on Feb. 13 at noon, will be an insightful and fun-filled presentation that highlights the mistakes families make that break up their business. Jolene Brown will discuss in-laws and out-laws, money expectations, daily communications and important meetings. From conversations to contracts, from assumptions to clarification, from complaints to celebrations, we will open eyes and save fighting on the way to the funeral home.

Participants must be Farm Bureau members in Kansas. You will be required to login with your membership account for access to registration. If you aren’t a member and would like to become one, please visit www.kfb.org/join.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KFB Legal Foundation Offering Farm ...

Kansas Farm Bureau's Legal Foundation is offering two webinars on farm ownership transitions in Febr...

February 9, 2021 Comments

Chiefs’ Mahomes To Undergo Su...

Sports News

February 9, 2021

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBC...

Sports News

February 9, 2021

Gov. Kelly Proposes New Tax Plan

Top News

February 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KFB Legal Foundation Offe...
February 9, 2021Comments
SAC To Host Display And F...
February 9, 2021Comments
Over A Million Fraudulent...
February 9, 2021Comments
5 New COVID Deaths, 50 Ne...
February 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices