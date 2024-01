A truck owner leaves the keys in the vehicle and now Salina Police are looking for a stolen pickup.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that during a 10-minute time frame on Tuesday between 6:30pm and 6:40pm, someone entered an unlocked blue, 1992 Chevy 2500 extended cab and drove away.

Police say the truck was parked at a home in the 500 block of North 11th Street and has Kansas tag 177 SGV.

The Chevy is valued at $1,500 and has not been recovered.