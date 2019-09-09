Salina, KS

Keys Cut Off Woman’s Neck

KSAL StaffSeptember 9, 2019

A suspected car thief was arrested after Salina Police found him sitting in the seat of a stolen vehicle.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Jose Cibrian was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a 2002 Saturn L100 from a garage in the 500 block of S. College.

Police say Cibrian approached the mother of his ex-girlfriend about borrowing her car on Friday evening. She repeatedly told him ‘no’ until he pulled out a folding buck knife and cut the keys off the woman’s neck which were hanging on a lanyard.

The frightened woman ran into her house – while Cibian broke into her garage. He drove off, damaging the half closed garage door in the process and was later found sitting in the car in a trailer court in the 900 block of N. 13th.

Cibrian is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated robbery, burglary, felony theft and criminal damage to property.

