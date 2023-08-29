Keys and Car Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a couple of known suspects who stole a backpack with keys inside to a car that’s now missing.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 28-year-old victim contacted authorities after he discovered his 2007 Audi Q7 had been stolen from his house in the 1000 block of Dover.

Police say the man informed them that on Sunday around 2am, he was walking near the intersection of Franklin and Sheridan Street when he was approached by two men he knows along with a couple he didn’t recognize.

The group allegedly ruffed him up and stole his backpack which contained his Apple iPhone and keys to his Audi. The car was stolen the next day.

Total loss in the case is just over $5,000.