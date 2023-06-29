Key Items Approved by KSHSAA Executive Board

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board approved several items during the June meeting. Starting in 2024, State Football will be held at three locations with three games taking place at each site. State soccer and wrestling will also see changes coming in the near future. The board also finalized the SB 113 Policy for home school and non-public school student participation.

Though the locations are to be determined at a later date, State Football for 2024 will be held November 29th and 30th with one game on Friday and two games on Saturday at each location.

“The KSHSAA is at a point where we want to look at what combining sites in a few of our championships would look like. We believe it can add to the student and fan experience,” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Kansas has a rich tradition of great community support where we host championships. We do not anticipate that changing, it will just look slightly different depending on the year and selection of hosts.”

The soccer postseason will under go some adjustments as well. All championships will be played at one site starting in the fall of 2024. Adjustment to soccer postseason are:

Quarterfinals:

-Seeding Criteria Remains the Same (East #1-4 & West #1-4)

– Higher seeds host

– Play on Monday (Boys SCW 18 & Girls SCW 47)

– Postponement/Make-Up Date = Tuesday

Semifinals:

– Seeding criteria remains the same (East #1 vs. West #2 & West #1 vs. East #2)

– Higher seeds host

– Play on Wednesday (Boys SCW 18 & Girls SCW 47)

– Postponement/Make-Up Date = Thursday

Consolation and Championship Finals:

– All classes played at one location

– Play on Saturday (Boys SCW 18 & Girls SCW 47)

Wrestling will also see changes for this school year. Following the previously release change to 4A and 3-1A boys and girls wrestling in Salina, 6A and 5A will follow the same three day format at Hartman Arena. With the approved alterations the State Wrestling Championships will take place February 22, 23 and 24, 2024. The Executive Board also approved the Optimal Performance Calculator (OPC) for use starting this school year. Full details on the state schedule and the OPC use will be sent to school leaders at a later date.

Another approved change coming this school year deals with regional dates for baseball at the 3A and 2-1A level. In an effort to help with pitcher availability, the regional seeding date has been moved up to the Saturday of SCW 44 to allow for the first round games of regionals to be played on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of SCW 45. The second round (semifinals and finals) will take place Monday or Wednesday of SCW 46.

Basketball and volleyball postseason formats were discussed and tabled for further discussion.

Based upon the inclusion of non-public school student eligibility in the state budget bill, multiple rule modifications are necessary to adhere to House Sub for SB 113 from this year’s legislative session. The new policy language will be distributed to school leaders and posted on the KSHSAA website later this summer.

Full details on the above items along with other action from the June KSHSAA Executive Board meeting will be distributed with the minutes in July.