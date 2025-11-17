Kettle Campaign Underway

It’s a sign of the season. Bell ringers and red kettles. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway

Lt. Luke tells KSAL News the campaign began Saturday. Kettles and bell ringers are at ten doors at six locations around Salina.

Bell ringers are out daily, except for Sundays.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed. Hursh says it is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Alma Triana at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through December 24th.