Kettle Campaign Lagging Behind

With a little over a week to go, the Salina Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign is coming up short.

Lt. Luke Hircsh tells KSAL News the campaign has collected about $10,000 less so far this year, than last year. Hirsch says the campaign would be even further behind if they hadn’t received a blessing last week, in the form of a gold coin which was dropped off at one of the kettles.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

Red kettles and bell ringers are stationed at about a dozen locations around Salina. Bell ringers are out daily, except for Sundays.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed. It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through December 23rd.