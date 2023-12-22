Kettle Campaign $30,000 Short

With just a couple of days left, the Salina Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign is about $30,000 away from its goal of $95.000

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year. The campaign a couple of weeks ago received a blessing last week, in the form of a gold coin which was dropped off at one of the kettles.

Red kettles and bell ringers are stationed at about a dozen locations around Salina. Bell ringers are out daily, except for Sundays.