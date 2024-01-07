Kersgieter Claims Three-Point Record as Jayhawks Fall at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Holly Kersgieter scored a team-high 21 points and became Kansas Women’s Basketball’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made on Saturday, as the Jayhawks suffered a 73-64 defeat at Texas Tech.

With the setback, Kansas is now 7-7 (0-3 Big 12) on the year, while Texas Tech is 13-3 (2-1 Big 12) this season.

Kersgieter finished 8-of-14 from the field and hit 3-of-6 three-pointers to finish with her second 20-point game of the season. Kersgieter has now made 239 threes in her career, eclipsing the previous record of 237 held by Angie Halbleib since 1997.

“I’m really proud of Holly. It’s been an absolute joy to be a part of her career, to coach her, see her development and improvement,” said head coach Brandon Schneider after the game. “I think the most impressive thing right now with her and the three-point shot is the percentage that she’s shooting.”

Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points in the first quarter, pacing the Jayhawks as KU built a lead as high as six at 11-5. Mayberry scored five-straight to put Kansas on top 7-2 in the opening minutes and added two more baskets in the quarter. The Jayhawks held Texas Tech to 4-of-14 shooting in the opening and had an 11-5 advantage in rebounding, which led to a 17-14 lead after 10 minutes of play.

Texas Tech scored the first five points of the second half, taking their first lead of the game before extending it to four at 24-20 with a 10-3 run to open the quarter. The Jayhawks answered with an 8-0 run, which featured baskets by four different players, the last a layup from Ryan Cobbins which put KU up 28-24 with 2:42 to play in the half.

That would be the final points of the first half for Kansas, however. Texas Tech answered with back-to-back three-pointers and an 8-0 run to close the half to take a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Mayberry again got things going in the third quarter, scoring KU’s first seven points and tying the score on two occasions. A 5-0 Kansas run that included a three-pointer from Holly Kersgieter and two S’Mya Nichols free throws put the Jayhawks up for the first time in the second half at 44-42, but Texas Tech scored the final five points of the quarter to regain a 47-44 advantage.

Down three at the start of the fourth, Texas Tech added to its advantage by scoring the first two baskets of the period, including a three-pointer to extend its lead to 52-44. KU went on a five-point run of its own which began with an old-fashioned three-point play by Kersgieter. The Jayhawks cut TTU’s lead all the way down to 56-53 before Texas Tech scored the next seven points of the contest. Kersgieter added a late three-pointer to cut the deficit down to seven, but that was the last basket KU would be able to get as they fell to TTU, 73-64.

Following Kersgieter’s 20-point performance was Mayberry, who had 16 points while shooting 60 percent (6-of-10) from the floor with four rebounds and a team-high four assists. Taiyanna Jackson grabbed 12 rebounds, which moved her into 9th on the all-time career rebound list with 830, passing Crystal Kemp (826) and Angela Aycock (827).

Next Up

Kansas has two opportunities to play in front of the home fans at Allen Fieldhouse next week. First up is nationally-ranked Baylor, who comes to town on Wednesday, Jan. 10, for a 6:30 p.m. CT contest that will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.