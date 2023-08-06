Kenwood Cove Summer Slipping Away

It’s a sure sign summer is nearly over. Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park is preparing to close for the year.
After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will stay closed Monday through Friday before opening for one final weekend.
The water park will open again one final time for regular activities next weekend, August 12th, and 13th.
The final event of the season will then be the Pooch Plunge on August 14th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.
The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.
There are a few rules to remember, which include:
- Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
- Owners are limited to two dogs each.
- Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
- Dogs need proof of vaccination.
- Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
- Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs.
- No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.