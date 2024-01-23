Kenwood Cove Season Pass Discount

Even though it is cold outside it might be a good time to purchase a little bit of summer. Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park 2024 season passes are now available at a discounted rate of 15 percent through the end of February.

A regular price basic season pass costs $94 for youth, $137 for adults, and $80 for seniors 62 or older.

A group pass costs $282. A group season pass is for either 2 adults/3 youth or 1 adult/4 youth. Children 2 and under are free. Additional youth passes (maximum 3) on your group membership can be added for $50 per youth at the time of transaction. They cannot be added after the original transaction.

Benefits of a season pass include:

Entrance through the member-only gate.

Invitation to Member Appreciation Party

1/2 off Small Cabana Rentals

Daily admission for youth age 3 to 17 is $5 and an adult 18 years and older is $7